Saudi Prince condemns Hamas and Israel for war over Gaza Strip

Amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, in which 5,185 people have been killed so far, Saudi Arabia's Intelligence Chief Prince Turki al-Faisal claimed that Israel has been funnelling "Qatari money" to the Palestinian terrorist group, which controls the Gaza Strip.



The accusation of Prince Turki al-Faisal against Israel comes days after Reuters published a report in which it claimed that the financial aid of Qatar to the Palestinians living in Gaza passes through Tel Aviv.



As per the report, the funds are getting electronically transferred from Qatar to Israel after which they are hand-carried by Israeli and United Nations (UN) officials over the Gaza Strip.



Slamming both Israel and Hamas for the war, the Saudi Intelligence Chief said that in such a situation there are no heroes, but only victims.



The Western nations were further deplored by Prince Turki al-Faisal for crying over Israelis killed in the war but "refusing to express sorrow" over Palestinians who have also lost their lives.

Prince Turki al-Faisal stated that every militarily occupied region has a right to defend themselves "even militarily". He further slammed Israel for its military action in Gaza stating that in the current scenario, the right option would have been "civil insurrection and disobedience".

'Islamic injunctions against killing people, desecrating places of worship'

"Israel has an overwhelming military superiority, and we see in front of our eyes, the devastation and oblivion it is bringing to the people of Gaza," said Prince Turki al-Faisal, while speaking at a congregation at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University in Houston, US.



"I categorically condemn Hamas’ targeting of civilian targets of any age or gender, as it is accused of," he said, further stating that such acts defy the claims of "Islamic identity" and Islamic injunctions made by the group which are against desecrating places of worship and killing civilians.



Prince Turki al-Faisal further condemned both the Israeli government and Hamas.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war | Crisis looms in Gaza: Aid has still not reached Gaza "I also condemn Hamas's gifting the higher moral ground to an Israeli government that is universally shunned, even by half of the Israeli public, as fascist, miscreant, and abhorrent. I condemn Hamas for giving this awful government the excuse to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its citizens and bombing them to oblivion,” he said.



He further slammed the terrorist outfit for "sabotaging the attempt of Saudi Arabia to reach a peaceful resolution" to the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The Saudi Intelligence Chief stated that "two wrongs don't make a right" as he rebuked Israel for "indiscriminate bombing" over Gaza which killed women and children, and also taking people living in the West Bank under arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)

