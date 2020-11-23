Saudi denies reports of talks between Crown Prince Salman and Netanyahu

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Nov 23, 2020, 07.03 PM(IST)

Saudi Arabia Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

'No such meeting occurred,' said Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia on Monday rejected Israeli media reports that claimed of talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 

"I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo," wrote Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a tweet.

"No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi."

