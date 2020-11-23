Saudi denies reports of talks between Crown Prince Salman and Netanyahu

Saudi Arabia on Monday rejected Israeli media reports that claimed of talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo. No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi. — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) November 23, 2020 ×

"No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi."