Santos to lose his place in Congress if found breaking campaign-finance laws, says committee chairman

US Representative George Santos, whose life story and resume turned out to be much of a lie, may lose his place in Congress if he is found guilty of breaking campaign finance laws, said House Oversight Committee Chairman and fellow Republican James Comer on Sunday.

While speaking at CNN's "State of the Union" programme, Comer said, “He's a bad guy."

"It's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress,” he added.

Santos has been refusing to submit his resignation repeatedly even though he has been pressurised by his own party to step down. He had stated on Thursday that he would resign from his New York City-area seat only when he will face a defeat in the next election.

Republican officials in huge numbers, a lot of them belonging to the district of Santos which includes parts of Queens and Long Island, have called for the newly elected congressman's resignation.

Santos' six fellow Republican representatives have also joined the officials from New York to pressurise him to submit his resignation.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the fate of Santos will be left to the voters and the Ethics Committee.

(With inputs from agencies)

