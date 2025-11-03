/S Jaishankar conveyed 'condolences' to Afghanistan's FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi after deadly earthquake

In the wake of the strong earthquake that struck neighbouring Afghanistan, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, this afternoon to convey condolences for the loss of lives. At least 20 people have been killed in the quake that devastated the northern region of Afghanistan on Monday (Nov 3). This comes months after a deadly earthquake shook the country.

“Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon. Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation,” Jaishankar posted on X.

‘Fear and uncertainty’

The defence ministry said it had cleared and reopened the main road between Mazar-i-Sharif and the town of Kholm, and that it had rescued people who had been stranded there overnight. "Numerous homes have been destroyed, and significant material losses have been incurred," Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Taliban authorities, wrote on X, without specifying a number.

It is the latest natural disaster for the Taliban government, which has faced three major deadly earthquakes since taking over Afghanistan in 2021, even as the foreign aid that formed the backbone of the country's economy has dramatically dropped.

In August, a shallow 6.0-magnitude quake in the country's east wiped out mountainside villages and killed more than 2,200 people. According to the World Bank, the August earthquake caused an estimated $183 million worth of damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, estimates 221,000 people are still in "acute need" of assistance in the east.

Save the Children, which is dispatching a team to Samangan, warned "thousands of children in the earthquake-devastated east of the country are facing the winter with only tents for protection".