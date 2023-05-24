Russia's Generalissimo Suvorov to move to a permanent Pacific base in August

As per Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, as Moscow steps up its military presence in the Pacific, Russia plans to move its newest nuclear submarine to a permanent base in the Kamchatka Peninsula in August this year.

Citing a source close to the military department, TASS stated that “the submarine Generalissimo Suvorov will make an inter-naval transition from the Northern Fleet (in the Arctic) to the Pacific Fleet in August”. TASS further added that “the transition will be carried out along the Northern Sea Route, in a submerged position.” The Russian submarine - Generalissimo Suvorov The submarine Generalissimo Suvorov which entered service at the end of 2022, carries up to 16 nuclear-tipped Russian Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, each of which can carry more than one nuclear warhead.

The Generalissimo Suvorov was among several new vessels commissioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 after he promised to further strengthen the country’s navy. At that time, the Russian news agencies reported that the commissioning of Generalissimo Suvorov was meant to bolster the nuclear-powered fleet at the Rybachiy submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

ALSO READ | Ukraine war affects Russian energy giant Gazprom's profits; net profit down by 41.4% in 2022 Replacement of Russia’s ballistic missile submarines As per reports from Russian agencies, the Generalissimo Suvorov submarine is the sixth vessel of the Russian Borei class smaller and stealthier submarines. These submarines are likely to replace Russia’s previous generations of ballistic missile submarines. ‘Kalibr missiles’ Earlier this year, Russia had plans to equip several Navy vessels using the Kalibr missiles. With the use of these Kalibr missiles, submarines will not only be able to hit land and sea targets, but also submarines.

The Kalibr missile family is made up of several variants, including long–range cruise missiles and anti-submarine torpedoes. As per reports, almost all newly built and most upgraded units will be equipped with the Kalibr missiles. Putin’s plan to expand the Russian navy Putin aims to develop further the defense capabilities of Russia. Earlier too, with the commissioning of the Generalissimo Suvorov submarine, Putin pointed out that “we will increase the pace and volume of construction of various ships, equip them with the most modern weapons”.

In his attempt to ensure the safety and security of Russia, he added that “all in all, everything to reliably ensure Russia’s security, the protection of our national interests in the world ocean”.