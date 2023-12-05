Russian President Vladimir Putin watches 'nuclear button' as he observes recreated explosion

Russian President Vladimir Putin toured an exhibition of Russian achievements reportedly on Monday (Dec 4). He was shown a simulation of the "nuclear button", but declined to press it.

Putin also watched a recreated nuclear explosion at a Cold War bunker as nuclear war threat continues to loom amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russia has already approved a bill revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Russia has threatened the world by resuming atomic bomb testing after its upper house Federation Council unanimously approved the bill to abandon the landmark agreement outlawing nuclear weapons tests.

Image: Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, Director of the exhibition Natalya Virtuozova and other officials, listens to explanations at the "Russia" forum and exhibition celebrating the country's major achievements in Moscow, Russia, December 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters.

During the exhibition, Putin was given an explanation of a Soviet nuclear bomb design. As mentioned, he observed a mock control panel for launching a nuclear test. He also saw images of a blast and mushroom cloud.

Editor of "Strana Rosatom" (Rosatom country) TV show Mikhail Polunin guiding Putin along the exhibition about the Soviet nuclear programme, saying (in Russian): "Here we have something like (Soviet leader Joseph) Stalin's office. And that's where we start telling the story about the summer after WWII. It's 1945, and the parade on Red Square in Moscow takes place on June 24."

As translated by the news agency Reuters, Polunin showing an exhibition to Putin further said: "When he (U.S. President Harry Truman) met (nuclear physicist and inventor of American atomic bomb Robert) Oppenheimer, he asked him, when the Russians will have a bomb. Oppenheimer said he didn't know."

During the course of Ukraine's war, which started last year on February 24, Putin has often warned the West by saying that Russia would retaliate if anyone tried to launch a nuclear attack against it.

The tensions escalated after Putin deployed tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus and shifted Russia's stance on two major arms treaties. Moscow has insisted that it is not recklessly "brandishing" atomic weapons or changing its doctrine on their use.

This tour also came ahead of a re-election campaign as Putin is expected this month to confirm that he will run for another six-year term in March.

As seen in the videos released by local outlets, Putin was with a group of schoolchildren writing a message on a giant whiteboard about his hopes for their future.

He was also seen selecting from among wishes that children had pinned to a Christmas tree in the hope he could make them come true.