Russian pranksters trick JK Rowling by posing as Ukrainian President Zelensky

Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stoliarov, also known as 'Vovan and Lexus' tricked British writer JK Rowling by posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Revealing the video of the prank call at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kuznetsov and Stoliarov told their audience they had questioned Rowling on 'cancel culture' and her opinions towards Russia.

The pranksters, who have also shared the video on the Russian video platform Rutube, said they targeted Rowling due to her own experience of 'cancel culture' and wanted to see if she held what they called a "hypocritical position" on Russia.

Comparing the scar on Harry Potter's forehead with the shape of the letter 'Z' (pro-Russian forces symbol), the Russian duo asked her is it possible to remove this scar considering the geopolitical situation.

Highlighting her support for Ukraine, Rowling said her Lumos Foundation is raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

In response, Stoliarov asked her, "Where are you sending money raised by Lumos? What we really like is modern weaponry. We want to buy more weapons and missiles with your money to destroy Russia's forces. I hope that you all will agree with it."

Justifying her move, Rowling said "I think we will look after the children (with this money). But I really want Ukraine to have all the weapons it needs."

After making comments about transgender rights, the 'Harry Potter' author received widespread criticism on social media and beyond, leading many to describe her as "cancelled."

From former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have a long history of hoodwinking dozens of high-level politicians and influential world figures.



