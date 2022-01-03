JK Rowling does feature in 'Harry Potter' reunion special but there's a twist

The new year began with the cast and crew of 'Harry Potter' film series reuniting for a special to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'.



The trailer of the reunion special listed actors and directors who would be a part of the special event including actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman and others. The special, however, did not mention the name of author JK Rowling, on whose books the film series was based.



Rowling, though, did feature in the reunion special. Rowling may not have had a sit-down interview like others but the makers included old archival footage of the author from 2019 throughout the show. Rowling can be seen discussing the casting of the films and the process of turning her books into a screenplay for the blockbuster film franchise.

Rowling has drawn severe criticism the past two years due to her comments on the trans community. Many felt she was transphobic even though she gave a clarification following the backlash.



Excluding Rowling did not come as a surprise to many as many assumed that HBO and Warner Bros. wanted to avoid controversy.

Recent reports on the internet though claim that Rowling herself turned down the offer to feature in the reunion special. She and her team reportedly felt that old footage of her would be adequate. The same team states that the controversy around her comments of transgenders had no part to play in her refusal to join the special.



HBO Max, meanwhile, confirmed they reached out to Rowling but wound up agreeing that her old clips would suffice.

