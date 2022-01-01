Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson gave each other dating tips on Harry Potter set

The iconic cast of the Harry Potter film franchise got back together for a special reunion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film- 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.'



Sharing one insight moment, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint recently revealed how they both used to coach each other on set when it comes to dating someone else.

In the new clip, they recalled working on 2005's 'Goblet of Fire', and how he and Watson gave each other dating tips.



“The amount of prep and coaching Emma and I would give each other on texting to the opposite sex,” he said. “Like if she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I’d be like, ‘She sent me this many kisses back, what do I do? This is a nightmare.”

Emma described their relationship as like an "older brother, younger sister thing", as Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) joked there were "a lot of hormones flying around [on set]".



Further, comparing it to real-life school, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) said there “were crushes and people went out with each other and broke up, just like we used to do in school…It was exactly the same environment, but it was just in a Defense of the Dark Arts class.”



Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe confessed a secret on the reunion special that he had a huge crush on 'Harry Potter' co-star Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the iconic franchise while working on the film franchise.