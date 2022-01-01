First teaser of Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show, titled 'The Kardashians' is here: Watch

The Kardashians are back!



Good news for all the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' fans, the infamous family have officially started the countdown for the new reality show, 'The Kardashians'



Hulu dropped the short teaser for the upcoming reality series which will bring the life of the famous family back to the screens.



The short clip features Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner and all together wish us all a happy new year. “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” the teaser reads.

No premiere date for the new show has been announced, but filming reportedly began in September.

“The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” the official synopsis reads.

The new series was first announced in December 2020 when the family signed a multi-year deal with Hulu.



More recently, Kris said, "In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey.”



The decade-long show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' come to an end last year, after 20 seasons. Over the years, the controversial show has provided fans with countless epic moments. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the USA.