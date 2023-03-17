Russian politician fined over viral noodle picture mocking President Vladimir Putin

A Russian politician has been fined around $ 2,000 for mocking President Vladimir Putin during his annual address.

A court in the city of Novokuybyshevsk in Russia’s Samara region slammed Mikhail Abdalkin’s act of hanging noodles from his ears while watching the address, saying that it “discredits Russia’s armed forces”.

The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" means "to lie to someone” in colloquial Russian and also when false information is provided to deceive someone.

The court had pronounced the verdict on Wednesday and imposed a fine of 150,000 rubles ($1,975) on Abdalkin.

"I wanted to show my dissatisfaction and the dissatisfaction of people who come to me," Abdalkin, a member of Russia’s Communist party, said during the hearing, according to the Moscow Times.

He hoped to express his "doubt that any changes in domestic policy or in the country's economy will occur in the near future or in the decades to come."

Putin’s address was happening on February 21 during which a video of Abdalkin’s act went viral.

The video was heavily criticised by his fellow party members and several senior Russian officials. Despite that, Abdalkin refused to plead guilty to the charges.

"I believe there is nothing that discredits the armed forces [in the video]," Abdalkin said during the court hearing.

Russian news agency TASS reported that his lawyer would be appealing the ruling on the grounds that it violated the constitution.

"The party … supports the armed forces [and] the soldiers conscripted during mobilisation," the deputy said, adding that he had personally participated in a collection of humanitarian aid for the army, according to TASS.

(With inputs from agencies)