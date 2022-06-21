Russian Nobel laureate Muratov sells medal for whopping price to aid Ukraine children

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov who had decided to auction his Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children successfully sold the gold medal for $103.5 million.

The person who bid for the Nobel Peace Prize hasn't been named. According to Heritage Auctions, all proceeds will go towards UNICEF's humanitarian response for Ukrainian children displaced by war.

Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa of Philippines had jointly won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression". Muratov is the editor-in-chief of Russia's independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta

According to UN estimates 6.6 million refugees have left Ukraine with most fleeing to neighbouring Poland including Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute had lauded Muratov's decision to sell the gold medal to raise funds for children calling it a "generous act of humanitarianism very much in the spirit of Alfred Nobel".

Muratov had pleaded people to donate what they could to UNICEF with the goal to "foster awareness of refugee crises" and to continue giving even after the auction process gets over.

