Russian General Surovikin reportedly seen in public for first time since aborted Wagner mutiny

Russian General Sergei Surovikin was seen in public for the first time since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June, the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday (September 5) citing a well-known Russian media personality. Sharing a photograph that appeared to show General Surovikin, Ksenia Sobchak said on Monday, "General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today."

The photograph showed a man in sunglasses and a cap walking alongside a woman resembling Surovikin's wife, Anna. However, the photograph's authenticity could not be verified.

A man admired by the late Wagner chief Prigozhin

Surovikin, who was nicknamed "General Armageddon" during Russia's military intervention in Syria's civil war, was briefly put in charge of Russia's offensive in Ukraine before that role was handed over to General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff.

Surovikin has been widely viewed by Russian war commentators as a forceful and capable figure. Late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was fiercely critical of Russia's defence establishment but spoke highly of Surovikin.

A view shows a couple appearing to be Russian General Sergei Surovikin and his wife Anna in this undated photo (Image source: Ostorozhno Media via Reuters)

Following the aborted mutiny by Wagner, Surovikin had fallen out of favour with the Kremlin. According to reports, he was being investigated for possible complicity. Last month, Surovikin was removed as the air force chief over the mutiny, and his deputy Viktor Afzalov had assumed the job temporarily.

Speaking to Reuters, US officials said that Surovikin had been supportive of Prigozhin, but that Western intelligence did not know with certainty whether he had helped the rebellion in any way.

