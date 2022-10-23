Russian fighter plane crashes in Siberia, two pilots dead

Two Russian pilots were killed when their fighter plane crashed in Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday (October 23). The plane crashed into a residential building. The information of the crash was released by Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev.

In a post on Telegram, the governor said that the plane crashed into a two-storey house. There were no other casualties than those of pilots.

It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Russian news agencies said the plane in Sunday's incident was an Su-30. In a statement, the emergencies ministry said the plane crashed during a test flight.

Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be several buildings on fire and dense black smoke rising into the sky.

(With inputs from agencies)

