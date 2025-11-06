/Russian Defence Minister's big claim, US 'preparing to deploy new missile systems' close to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke at the event and said that Moscow has adhered to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and has no plans to fall back on its commitments.
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said that the United States is preparing to deploy new missile systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The missiles will have the capability to reach central Russia within minutes. Belousov made the claims during a meeting of the Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin.
Dark Eagle medium-range missile system that the US is planning to deploy in the region will be equipped with hypersonic warheads capable of striking targets up to 5,500 kilometers away.
The missile system if stationed in Germany in Europe could reach central Russian targets in roughly six to seven minutes, according to the Russian Defense Minister.
Further, Belousov pointed towards a military exercise named Global Tender-2025 conducted by the US in October. The exercise involved practicing a preemptive nuclear strike on Russian territory.
