Russian court revokes independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta's license

The media licence for Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent news organisations still operating in Russia, was revoked on Monday, effectively prohibiting it from continuing to publish.

The publication was charged with failing to provide paperwork pertaining to a change in ownership in 2006 by Russia's media watchdog, Rozkomnadzor.

The judgement was described as "a political hit job, without the slightest legal basis," said editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov in a statement made outside of court. Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to uphold critical news reporting in Russia. The document would appeal, he claimed.

Since its founding in 1993 with funding from late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's Nobel Peace Prize, Novaya Gazeta has been a pillar of the Russian media landscape. It has established itself as Russia's top investigative outlet even as press freedoms were gradually rolled back.

After receiving a warning for breaking recently approved legislation that strictly censored media coverage of the situation in Ukraine, it stopped operating in Russia in March.

A second spin-off internet site in Europe has now been established by staff; nevertheless, Russian authorities have also prohibited its publishing.

Novaya Gazeta being stripped of its print licence is a further blow to press freedom in Russia, the United Nations said Monday.

"The judgement against Novaya Gazeta is yet another blow to the independence of Russian media," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

She added that press "activities have been further compromised by legal restrictions and increased state controls imposed following the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine".

(With inputs from agencies)

