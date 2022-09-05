Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing, confirms Moscow

A massive explosion was reported in Afghanistan's capital Kabul outside the Russian Embassy on Monday (September 5), killing two people and injuring at least 11 others.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry in Moscow confirmed that the two employees of Russia's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul were killed.

"At 10:50 am Kabul time on September 5, an unidentified militant set off an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian embassy in Kabul," the ministry said in a statement.

"As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also Afghan citizens among the wounded," the statement added.

Reuters reported that the local police said that the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

(More updates to follow)

