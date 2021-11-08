Russian court fines Google, Telegram

A Russian court imposed a $28,085 fine on Alphabet Inc.'s Google for failing to delete content which it defined as illegal.

The court in Moscow also fined Russia's messaging service Telegram 49,440 Euros.

The move comes as American tech giants Google, Twitter and Facebook have faced huge fines in the recent past.

Apple and Google had earlier removed a voting app created by Putin's critic Alexei Navalny's allies during Russia's parliamentary elections.

Navalny had accused the tech companies of being "liars and hypocrites" and behaving as Putin's "accomplices".

Google has two more cases pending in Russian court. The hearing for the two cases was postponed till November 29 giving the Google representatives some breather.

(With inputs from Agencies)