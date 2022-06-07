Russia walks out of Security Council meeting after EU blames Kremlin for looming food crisis

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations – Vassily Nebenzia – walked out of a security council meeting after European Council president Charles Michel accused them of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries”. The world is looking at a severe food crisis and Michel blamed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for the situation. Ukraine is a leading provider of food grains in the world, but the Russian military has successfully blocked ships carrying food grains from Ukrainian cities and that is resulted in a huge supply chain issue.

Michel spoke about his experience while visiting Ukraine and said that he saw a huge amount of grain and wheat getting wasted because of the ships stuck at the Ukrainian port of Odesa for a huge amount of time.

He also pointed out that the ongoing invasion has made it impossible for Ukraine to create any more crops and the existing grains are getting destroyed due to the constant attack on storage facilities.

“This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty and destabilising entire regions,” Michel said according to The Guardian. “Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone.”

This resulted in Nebenzia walking out of the meeting in protest. The ambassador told Reuters that he could stay longer because of “the lies that Charles Michel came here to distribute”.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky also criticised Michel’s comments and said on Telegram’s Russian channel that they were not true and “extremely rude”.

In his speech, Michel also claimed that Russian military are stealing crops from different areas of Ukraine during the invasion and went on to call their actions “cowardly”.

