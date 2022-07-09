Russia vetoes United Nations resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria

Russia decided to veto a United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution to extend aid to northern Syria without the backing of Damascus. The aid is crucial for roughly 2.4 million people who live in the Idlib region of Syria under rebel control and the permission for aid supply across the Syria-Turkey border at Bab al-Hawa is set to expire on Sunday. While thirteen out of the 15 members voted in favour of the resolution, Russia suggested a six-month extension with the option of adding another six months. China did not express their stance and decided to abstain from the voting on Friday.

While the deadline is almost coming to an end, experts believe that the nations can still find a middle ground. One option for the other countries is to agree with Russia’s proposal but most of them believe that it can create major organisational challenges for NGOs on the front line.

“We need to reach a solution in the immediate term, a solution which renews the mandate for cross-border aid. There is simply no time to waste. The Syrian people are counting on us,” Ireland’s UN representative Geraldine Byrne Nason said after the vote according to CNN.

The US envoy - Linda Thomas-Greenfield – also criticised Russia’s stance in the issue.

“It is unfathomable that one security council member, Russia, put their own political interests above the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people,” she said.

Russia has been an ally to the Syrian government and the decision is being considered to be an attempt to bring the aids under the overview of Damascus.

