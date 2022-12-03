Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow says Vladimir Putin will visit east Ukraine 'in due time'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Kremlin told Russian news agencies on Saturday (December) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit east Ukraine's Donbas region "in due time".

Putin claims to have annexed the Donbas region and his planned visit might anger Ukraine and the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In due time this will happen, of course. This is a region of the Russian Federation." Peskov didn't mention the exact date of the visit.

