Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow says Vladimir Putin will visit east Ukraine 'in due time'

Moscow, Russia Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 03, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In due time this will happen, of course. This is a region of the Russian Federation." Peskov didn't mention the exact date of the visit 

Kremlin told Russian news agencies on Saturday (December) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit east Ukraine's Donbas region "in due time".

Putin claims to have annexed the Donbas region and his planned visit might anger Ukraine and the West. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In due time this will happen, of course. This is a region of the Russian Federation." Peskov didn't mention the exact date of the visit.  

