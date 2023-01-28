Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims 14 killed in Ukraine strike on hospital

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia on Saturday (January 28) claimed that at least 14 people were killed and 24 were injured in the Ukrainian strike in the eastern Lugansk region. The Russian defence ministry said that the strikes were at a hospital.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that on Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, the Ukrainian forces "deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital with rockets of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system".

The ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the "hospital patients and medical staff".

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said that three people were killed and at least two others wounded following a Russian strike on the city of Konstantynivka in eastern Ukraine.

The local governor said that emergency services, rescue workers and police were at the scene to help people. They were "documenting yet another crime by the Russian occupiers on our land".

3 загиблих, 2 поранених — спустошливі наслідки ранкового обстрілу Костянтинівки.



Кожен, хто досі залишається в місті, наражає себе на смертельну небезпеку — росіяни б'ють по цивільних, бо не здатні боротися з української армією.



Евакуюйтесь!#StopRussia#RussiaKillsCivilians pic.twitter.com/aG7ZvwkGSJ — Павло Кириленко (@Pavlo_Kyrylenko) January 28, 2023 ×

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on social media: "The Russians fired at a residential neighbourhood, damaged four multi-storey buildings, a hotel, garages and civilian cars." He added, "Three civilians were killed. At least two were wounded."

