The trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States for ending the war in Ukraine will resume in Abu Dhabi on February 1, after the first round last weekend on ending the four-year war could not produce a breakthrough. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a second round of Moscow-Kyiv peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US will take place in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Feb. 1.

“Negotiations are scheduled for Feb. 1. Well, tentatively, but that’s what we’re working with for now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, saying the talks will again take place in the Emirati capital.

Peskov also denied that the parties involved in the negotiations are currently not discussing any list of documents and that discussions should continue behind closed doors.

“These negotiations are on a very sensitive topic. They’re very complex negotiations. And discussing any specific segments publicly during the negotiations is detrimental to the negotiations,” he added.

The first such trilateral meeting of the delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place in Abu Dhabi over the course of two days last week, on Friday and Saturday.

Both Kyiv and Washington described the talks as “constructive” and Peskov said that contacts had begun in a constructive manner, but still “significant work” was there ahead.

Peskov added that the Russian delegation receives regular instructions from the head of state but refused to share any further details about the negotiations.

“We’re not discussing any lists of documents. We believe this should all be done discreetly, behind closed doors—which is what’s happening,” he added.

The first round of the trilateral talks on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. The Russian delegation was led by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff. After the meeting, the UAE government assessed it as positive and constructive, noting that the Russian and Ukrainian teams had communicated directly.

The talks in Abu Dhabi were preceded by a meeting between Vladimir Putin and an American delegation led by Donald Trump’s special representative, Steve Witkoff.

Presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov said the Americans acknowledged the fact that there is no hope of a long-term settlement without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed upon in Anchorage, and added the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas is a must condition for Moscow.