/'Next attack will be far worse': Trump warns Iran of Armada in new social media threat

On Wednesday (January 28), US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, saying a powerful naval force led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was heading toward the country and urging Tehran to enter negotiations over its nuclear program. Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote the fleet was larger than one previously deployed near Venezuela and said it was advancing rapidly “with great strength, energy, and purpose.” He warned that the armada was fully prepared to carry out its mission swiftly and forcefully if required.

Trump said he wanted Iran to “come to the table” and reach what he called a fair agreement that would prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. He stressed that time was running short and described the situation as urgent. Recalling a previous clash, Trump referenced “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which he described as a devastating strike after Iran refused to negotiate. He cautioned that any future confrontation would be even more severe and urged Iranian leaders to avoid that outcome.

US announces multi-day air drill amid Iran tensions