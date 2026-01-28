/'Next attack will be far worse': Trump warns Iran of Armada in new social media threat

On Wednesday (January 28), US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, saying a powerful naval force led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was heading toward the country and urging Tehran to enter negotiations over its nuclear program. Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote the fleet was larger than one previously deployed near Venezuela and said it was advancing rapidly “with great strength, energy, and purpose.” He warned that the armada was fully prepared to carry out its mission swiftly and forcefully if required.
Trump said he wanted Iran to “come to the table” and reach what he called a fair agreement that would prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. He stressed that time was running short and described the situation as urgent. Recalling a previous clash, Trump referenced “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which he described as a devastating strike after Iran refused to negotiate. He cautioned that any future confrontation would be even more severe and urged Iranian leaders to avoid that outcome.
See Donald Trump's Truth Social post below
US announces multi-day air drill amid Iran tensions
On Tuesday (January 27), amid escalating tensions with Iran, the US military expanded its footprint in the Middle East, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing a major air exercise. The Ninth Air Force, operating as Air Forces Central (AFCENT), said it has launched a multi-day readiness drill designed to demonstrate its ability to quickly deploy, disperse, and sustain air combat operations throughout CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. AFCENT said that the exercise aims to strengthen the dispersal of aircraft and personnel, enhance coordination with regional allies, and improve the execution of flexible response options in an evolving security environment.