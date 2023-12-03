Russia: Security forces raid gay clubs and bars across Moscow

Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow on Friday (Dec 1). Citing local media, a report by the news agency Associated Press early Sunday said that police searched venues across Moscow, including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid. According to witnesses, security services checked documents and photographs of the clubgoers.

The witnesses said that the managers (of the clubs) were able to warn patrons before police arrived. Photos and videos on social media showed purportedly showing a police van and officers outside one of the clubs.

The raid comes less than two days after the Russian Supreme Court called the global LGBTQ+ movement an extremist organisation.

The Supreme Court's ruling

The apex court's ruling is part of a pattern of increasing restrictions in Russia on expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity, including laws outlawing the promotion of "non-traditional" sexual relations and banning legal or medical changes of gender.

It is the latest step in a decade-long crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights under Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has emphasised “traditional family values” during his 24 years in power.

The Associated Press report said that several LGBTQ+ venues already closed following the ruling, including St. Petersburg’s gay club Central Station which said in a social media post on Friday that the owner would no longer allow the bar to operate with the law in effect.

Before the ruling, leading Russian human rights groups filed a document with the court that called the justice ministry lawsuit discriminatory and a violation of the country's constitution.

Some LGBTQ+ activists tried to become a party in the case but were rebuffed by the court, the report added.

Speaking to the news agency, Max Olenichev, a human rights lawyer who works with the community, LGBTQ+ said, "In practice, it could happen that the Russian authorities, with this court ruling in hand, will enforce (the ruling) against LGBTQ+ initiatives that work in Russia, considering them a part of this civic movement."