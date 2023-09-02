Amid economic crisis in Lebanon, politicians unite to go after LGBTQ+ community

Lebanon is currently grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis, and its politicians have been split on dealing with it. Political factions in Lebanon have been so divided that they have not been able to choose a new president for the last 10 months. Now in recent weeks, politicians have united to fight the LGBTQ+ community. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press late Friday (September 1), politicians and religious leaders in Lebanon have intensified a campaign, raising alarm over symbols and trends that might normalize queerness as an existential threat to society.

The report said that last week, several dozen men from a Christian extremist group thrashed several people who were attending a drag show at a club in Beirut. “This is the venue of Satan!” one member of the community yelled while filming on his mobile phone. “Promoting homosexuality is not allowed! This is just the beginning!” the member added.

From tolerance to crackdowns

Lebanon was once known for relative tolerance regarding the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. However, this has changed recently as authorities have cracked down on free speech and the LGBTQ+ community.

The Associated Press report on Friday said that the anti-LGBTQ+ campaign in Lebanon is being spearheaded by religious figures from the country's Christian and Muslim sects, as well as political officials.

Currently, Lebanon does not have a law that clearly bans same-sex acts. However, Article 534 of the penal code prohibits sexual relations that “contradict the laws of nature” and has been used to penalize homosexuality. In July, a few legislators called for the abolishment of Article 534, but their attempts sparked a backlash from religious communities and also made some strange political allies.

The bans, call for death penalty

Last month, Lebanon's Culture Minister Mohammed Murtada requested for the General Security Directorate to ban the movie "Barbie", saying that it promoted homosexuality and transgenders. However, the directorate ruled the movie is permitted and it is reportedly expected to start showing this month.

The report said that the Islamic Cultural Center submitted a request to the public prosecutor’s office to shut down Helem, the first LGBTQ+ rights organisation in Lebanon and the Arab World. The case was referred to the interior ministry, which has not acted on it so far.

In June, the ministry restricted events connected with the Pride month.

Last month, caretaker Prime Minister Mikati held a meeting with several government ministers and the head of the Maronite Church Cardinal Beshara Rai where they discussed homosexuality. Following the meeting, Mikati told reporters there was unanimity to abide by moral Lebanese and family values.

Recently, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah called for the death penalty on people engaged in same-sex acts, calling homosexuality “a clear and present danger.” Nasrallah accused non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of circulating books for school children that promoted homosexuality and called for such books to be banned.

A distraction to solving economic crisis: LGBTQ+ group

Speaking to the Associated Press, Tarek Zeidan, who heads Helem, said that politicians in Lebanon were scapegoating a vulnerable group to distract from their failure to solve the economic and political breakdown and infrastructure collapse.

"Do any of these people have solutions for water, electricity, and health care? They have nothing. And when they have nothing to offer, they create an enemy."

(With inputs from agencies)

