Russia says China proposed 'political settlement' to Ukraine crisis

Russia on Wednesday said that Beijing proposed a "political settlement" in Ukraine during the Moscow visit of top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on February 22. Earlier, Wang Yi, the top Beijing diplomat and foreign policy adviser to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping had said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany that China seeks a "political settlement of the Ukraine crisis".

"The Chinese partners briefed us on their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis as well as approaches to its political settlement. There was no talk of any separate (peace) 'plan'," the Russian foreign ministry said in an official statement on February 22.

Details about the peace proposal are yet to be revealed. However, in Munich, Wang Yi said the proposal would include calls for territorial integrity to be respected, the protection of nuclear facilities and opposing the use of biochemical weapons.

The description of the peace plan was immediately met with doubt on the ground. Addressing Wang Yi's potential peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine must be a condition of any peace deal.

"A just peace cannot mean that the aggressor gets rewarded," she said.

Wang Yi's visit to Moscow was the final stop of his eight-day Europe tour. The tour has been reported to be significant amid speculations about the Chinese intent to emerge as a peacemaker between the warring Russia and Ukraine. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the beginning of the war. Beijing has also asserted Moscow's reasoning consisting of the expansion of NATO behind going to war.

