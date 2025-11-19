/Russia proposes full tech transfer for Su-57 fighter jet production in India ahead of Putin visit

Ahead of Russian President Putin's visit, Russia has restated its offer to India for full licensed production of its Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter, complete with unrestricted technology transfer. Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show, a senior representative of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport laid out the proposal in direct terms. “We are ready to organize the supply of Su-57 aircraft produced in Russia and the production of aircraft in India, which includes technology transfer,” the official said. The package, he stressed, extends to “technological learning of fifth-generation technologies, engines,” and other critical systems.

The pitch comes as India weighs options for its next-generation fighter fleet and frustration with Western partners over technology-sharing restrictions. The Russian official emphasised what Moscow sees as its unique selling point: “reliability, transparency of the Russian side when it comes to technology transfer without restrictions and possible sanctions.”

Unlike some partners, he implied, Russia would not withhold components or upgrades if geopolitical winds shift. “Manufacturing Su-57 means manufacturing all critical components,” he continued, without the "fear you won’t get something because of sanctions.” The proposal envisions a “gradual increase in level of licence production” at Indian facilities, eventually reaching deep localisation.

In the long term, Moscow is extending the prospect of co-evolution of the aircraft itself. “There is a possibility of upgrading aircraft by improving the aircraft’s software and upgrading it in general,” the official said, framing the deal as the next chapter in a relationship that began with MiG-21 production in the 1960s. “We propose to continue 60 years of cooperation, in terms of aircraft’s production.”

For New Delhi, the offer arrives at a key moment. India already co-developed the BrahMos missile with Russia and manufactures Su-30MKI fighters under license, but it has diversified toward American, French products in recent years. The Su-57 proposal, with its promise of sanctions immunity and full technology transfer, is clearly intended to show Moscow's outreach to Delhi when the US under Donald Trump looks like a fickle partner.