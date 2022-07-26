Russia plans big military drills in the east next month

Russia is planning to hold big military exercise in the east thousands of miles away from where war in Ukraine is raging. The military exercise is planned for next month. The 'Vostok' exercises are slated to take place from August 30 to September 5.

They appear intended to send a message that Russia, despite the costly five-month war in Ukraine, remains focused on the defence of its entire territory and capable in military terms of sustaining "business as usual".

Russian military has emphasised in a statement that its capacity to hold drills remains unaffected. The statement said that no training activity had been cancelled and all necessary personnel, equipment and weapons will be supplied for the exercise.

"We draw your attention to the fact that only a part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is involved in the special military operation (in Ukraine), the number of which is quite sufficient to fulfil all the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," the statement said.

Some foreign media were spreading false information about "some kind of alleged mobilisation activities", it added.

After its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has suffered heavy losses and it progress has been slow. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ordered mobilisation of reserves. The reserves are estimated to include 2 million people.

CIA Director William Burns has said that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine conflict. This is as many deaths as the Soviet army suffered during its decade-long occupation of Afghanistan in late seventies and eighties.

The upcoming military exercises have been planned to take place in the eastern military district. This includes part of Siberia. Headquarters of the eastern military district are in Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border.

(With inputs from agencies)

