Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India

Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports arms from Russia, and its Western allies, who have called on India to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in stronger terms.

"The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected," a statement issued by Johnson's office following the call said.

"Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity."

Johnson also said both countries needed to intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.

The British readout of the call said Johnson told Modi Russia's actions were "deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world". It did not indicate Modi's response to this point.

US President Joe Biden has said only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

India and Britain are currently in talks over a trade deal, but UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said that India's refusal to condemn Russia's actions has left Britain "very disappointed."

"Prime minister recognises that India has an important role to play in its relationship with Putin and his regime, and certainly he urged him to continue to join... the condemnation of Putin," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

India has also indicated it might take Russia up on an offer to buy crude oil at a discount.

Johnson's spokesman said Britain wanted all countries to move away from reliance on Russian oil and gas, but each country was coming from a different starting point.

"The prime minister believes the best way to broaden that coalition and to bring people with us is through is through diplomacy," he said.