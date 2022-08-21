Russia: Minibus sandwiched between trucks in accident killing 16

At least 16 people were killed with another three injured in an accident in Russia that involved a collision between a lorry and a stationary minibus. The accident took place in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday (August 21).

"According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit a stationary minibus," the Ulyanovsk region's interior ministry said in a statement. The ministry was quoted by Reuters.

AFP quoted reports by news agencies to say that the bus was travelling in the opposite direction near the village of Nikolayevka.

At the time of the accident, the minibus was also hit from behind by another truck. According to footage broadcast by Russian television channel Ren TV, the minibus was almost completely flattened by the two trucks.

All of those who were killed were Kazakh citizens as per Russian state agency RIA Novosti. Three other people -- two men and a woman -- were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Violations of road safety regulations are common in Russia, where several deadly bus accidents have occurred in recent years.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS quoted a law enforcement source as saying that the lorry driver was among those killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

