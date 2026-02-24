/Russia launches criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov on suspicion of 'abetting terrorist activities'

Russian authorities have launched a criminal inquiry into Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, accusing him of facilitating terrorist activity. The move marks a significant escalation in the government’s ongoing confrontation with the messaging platform, which remains widely used across the country. State-run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that the case was opened following materials submitted by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Officials allege that Telegram has been infiltrated by Western and Ukrainian intelligence networks.

Earlier this month, regulators announced they would deliberately slow Telegram’s traffic, citing repeated legal violations. The Kremlin has been encouraging users to migrate to a state-backed messaging service called MAX, part of a broader effort to construct what it describes as a “sovereign internet”, a digital ecosystem subject to strict domestic oversight.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said authorities had identified content on Telegram that could represent a potential security risk. He claimed numerous breaches had been documented and accused the company’s leadership of refusing to cooperate with Russian regulators. According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, officials contend that Telegram was used in at least 13 alleged Ukrainian operations targeting senior Russian military figures, as well as in thousands of incidents involving bombings, arson, and assassinations since the war started.

Despite intensifying pressure, Moscow has refrained from blocking Telegram outright. The app is deeply embedded in everyday communication for both civilians and government officials, and it plays a critical role on the battlefield.

Russian officials have signaled that Telegram could continue operating if it complies fully with domestic regulations. Critics argue that such compliance would require granting authorities access to encrypted conversations and removing opposition-linked channels.

Durov’s relationship with the Russian state has long been strained. He left Russia in 2014 after selling his stake in VK, often compared to Facebook, amid mounting political pressure. He later founded Telegram and now resides in Dubai, holding both Emirati and French citizenship. An earlier attempt by Moscow to ban Telegram in 2018 ultimately failed, leading to a period of uneasy coexistence. However, renewed restrictions on independent media and digital platforms have once again placed the messaging app under scrutiny.

Russia has already blocked platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, prompting many users to turn to virtual private networks to bypass restrictions. Durov has yet to respond publicly to the latest investigation. Earlier this month, however, he criticized Moscow’s measures, drawing comparisons to efforts by Iran to restrict the platform.