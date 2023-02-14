Russia launches attack on Ukraine’s Bakhmut; signs of new offensive by Moscow, says NATO chief

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Ukrainian presidential office, on Monday (February 13), said that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is witnessing fierce battle as Russian forces continue heavy shelling and infantry attacks. At least five civilians have been killed while several others have been wounded in the last 24 hours across Ukraine, they added. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Brussels, the NATO chief while urging Kyiv’s allies in the West to ramp up military support for the conflict-torn country said that Russia’s so-called spring offensive might already have begun.

According to Ukrainian military officials, positions in Bakhmut have been fortified with only those with a military role being allowed inside the city in eastern Ukraine, reported Reuters, and any civilians who still want to leave the city would have to brave the incoming fire. They have also reported Russian shelling along the frontlines and bombardment of at least 16 settlements near Bakhmut.

Additionally, the deputy commander of Ukraine's Svoboda battalion, told Reuters that “the city, the city's suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling”. He added that while there is no fighting in the city centre, the forces are prepared for any assault.

ALSO READ | Russia clears final 'military' hurdle to set up a naval base on Red Sea

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential office has also called the situation in the city’s northern suburb of Paraskoviivka “difficult” as it endures intense shelling, while the nearby town of Vuhledar is also under heavy bombardment. This comes as the eastern Ukrainian city is said to be an important objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin as its capture would allow Moscow to establish a strong hold over the Donetsk region after facing months of setbacks.

In the past 24 hours, Russia has shelled dozens of cities and villages in Donetsk which also includes Druzhkivka where a missile hit a hospital and Pokrovsk where constant shelling damaged at least seven houses and a kindergarten, said a report by the Associated Press. Additionally, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the Russian shelling has intensified as they “accumulate more forces for an attack on peaceful cities”.

On the other hand, Ukrainian region Luhansk’s Governor Serhii Haidai, in a TV interview said that while Moscow’s troops have pulled back after days of intense fighting near the key city of Kreminna they are not “running out of steam”. The Dnipropetrovsk region also witnessed shelling where one person was killed and two others were injured in the city of Nikopol, as per media reports.

NATO chief’s address in Brussels



Addressing reporters, on Monday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, “The reality is we have seen the start (of a Russian offensive) already”. This comes as many have feared a massive offensive by Moscow as it nears the one-year anniversary of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The NATO chief also said how this “highlights the importance of timing. It’s urgent to provide Ukraine with more weapons” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown “no sign whatsoever” of “preparing for peace”. He added, “President Putin does now - is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty.” Therefore, he believes that arming Ukraine more quickly could save lives and bring a quicker end to the conflict.

“The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production”, said Stoltenberg adding that it will increase targets for stockpiling ammunition. This also comes as Ukraine has sought fighter jets and long-range missiles from its western allies to counter-offensive, which the NATO chief said would be discussed but that Kyiv needs support on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE