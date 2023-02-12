F-16 Fighter jets should be given to Ukraine only after consensus: Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would have to be a decision that allies take after consensus. He was speaking with BBC. The pre-recorded interview was aired on Sunday (February 12).

'We think that this requires a decision by the allies anyway, which means that we have to make a joint decision... We have such jets, but they are fewer than 50... This poses a serious problem if we donate even a small part of them anywhere because I don't hesitate to say: we have not enough of these jets," he told BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Duda earlier this week. The meet took place as part of Zelesky's tour of European allies where he was enthusiastically received but secured no public promises of the fighter jets he sought.

Slovakia, Poland's and Ukraine's neighbour, has agreed to send 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine to expand its existing fleet.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in the first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattack. Western nations have offered considerable help to Ukraine in form of monetary aid and weapons like missile systems and more. Ukraine will soon get tanks from European nations as it battles the Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.