Russia launches 60 missiles strikes across Ukraine, at least two dead

Russian forces on Friday launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine, with explosions reported in at least 4 cities including the capital Kyiv. Blasts and gunfire from air-defence systems echoed across the war-torn nation.

Authorities on social media reported explosions and missile strikes in Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Zaporizhzhia, and northeastern Kharkiv, a report by news agency Associated Press said.

Yurii Inhat, a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force told local media that over 60 missiles were fired but it was not immediately clear how many the army managed to intercept.

Inhat said that Russian forces fired cruise missiles from positions in the Black Sea, and used a bomber aircraft as part of an effort to “massively distract the attention of the anti-aircraft defence, keeping it in tension.”

In Kryvyi Rih, at least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a missile hit a four-story residential building, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

In Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts and urged residents to move into shelters. Klitschko said that the attack on Kyiv continues, adding subway services were suspended, the Associated Press report said.

The Kyiv city administration, meanwhile, said that air defence forces shot down 37 of about 40 missiles that entered the capital's airspace and one person was injured.

The Zaporizhzhia city was hit by about 15 Russian missiles with regional governor Oleksandr Starukh saying that infrastructure was damaged.

Kharkiv saw three missile strikes on critical infrastructure. The city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city was without electricity.

Previously, such a massive air attack was reported on December 5, the report added.

Friday's strikes come a day after Russia warned that if the United States delivered Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, such systems and crew that accompany them would become a legitimate target for the Russian military.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE