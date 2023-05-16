Russia intercepts NATO jets over Baltic Sea; Ukraine hails first offensive success in Bakhmut

The Russian defence ministry, on Monday (May 15) said that it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea after one German and one French aircraft attempted to “violate” its air space after it detected them flying towards Moscow. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military hailed its recent advances around Bakhmut after its first successful counterattack against Russian forces.

Russia says it scrambled jets

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said that the two aircraft had attempted to “violate” its airspace. It added, “After turning the foreign military planes away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to its airbase.”

The two aircraft in question were a P-3C Orion German patrol plane, and French Navy’s anti-submarine patrol aircraft Atlantique 2. However, France and Germany, confirming the incident, said their planes were conducting their regular flights as part of a NATO exercise and acted in accordance with international law.

Germany said that its aircraft was on a “surveillance mission over the Baltic Sea” and “flying as per standard” towards Kaliningrad, which is a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania. It added, “There was never any intention to enter Russian airspace, these aircraft always keep a safe distance. These flights are routine, and we don't do anything to cause a provocation.”

While France also said that their approach in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea was “professional and controlled.”

Ukraine hails success in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military hailed its first successful counterattack amid the ongoing conflict against Russia but said that the situation there remains “difficult”. It also cautioned that Moscow has not changed its plan to capture the city and is sending troops to the outskirts of the city.

“The Russians have not changed their goals. They are sending assault troops to the outskirts of Bakhmut,” said Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar.

“The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction is the first success of offensive actions in the defence of Bakhmut,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ground Forces, on messaging app Telegram. He added, “The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions.”

This comes as the Ukrainian military said last week it had started to push Russian forces back in and around Bakhmut which has witnessed some of the bloodiest battles on the frontlines. Furthermore, Russia later acknowledged that its forces had fallen back from the north of the city.

Russia claims downing UK storm shadow missile

The Russian defence ministry for the first time also claimed to have downed a long-range Storm Shadow missile fired by Ukrainian forces which they have procured from the United Kingdom. “Air defence systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile,” as well as 10 projectiles fired by HIMARS, said Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov during a press briefing as per AFP.

Russian official, teen among seven others injured after blast in Russia-controlled Luhansk

According to the head of the Russian-backed head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), at least seven people including a Russian-installed senior official and a teenager were wounded after an explosion took place at the centre of the Russian-controlled Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, on Monday.

“As a result of an explosion in the center of Luhansk, seven people were injured,” said Leonid Pasechnik, the head of LNR, on his social media. He also said how the head of the local Interior Ministry, Igor Kornet, the 17-year-old teenager, and four others were in a “serious condition.” Preliminary information suggested that the blast took place during rush hour.

WHO announces closure of Moscow office over the conflict

The World Health Organization’s European office said that they are shutting a specialised WHO office in Moscow and moving its functions to Denmark. This comes after a meeting held on Monday which took place when a group of 30 member states requested a special session back in April.

“Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases,” in Moscow with its function will be relocated to Denmark, no later than January 1, 2024, said the health body. The letter sent in April which sought the meeting also noted that the “immediate and long-term health impacts in Ukraine and beyond” due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine remain a “matter of utmost concern”.

