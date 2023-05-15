US: Iran and Russia expanding their 'unprecedented defence' partnership

The United States said on Monday (May 15) that Russia and Iran are "expanding their unprecedented defence partnership". The Ukraine war prompted the West to impose sanctions on Moscow, and after that, Russia ramped up ties with Iran.

Ever since the war started, claims and counterclaims have been made over the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, but both, Russia and Iran, have denied the claims as the Kremlin once said that it had no knowledge of its army using such weapons. Meanwhile, Tehran had said that it was ready for talks with Kyiv to clarify the claims.



But US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "we are using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities and we are prepared to do more."

US intelligence stated that Russia, one of the world's top military powers, has been obliged to rely on Iran for supplies as it suffers battlefield losses in its invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby highlighted that Moscow needs to acquire more sophisticated unmanned military drones as a key part of the growing cooperation.

He told reporters, "Interactions between Iran and Russia in matters regarding the selling of advanced weapons, especially more advanced UAVs, are now continuing."

Kirby added that "this is a full-scale defence partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to the region in the Middle East, and to the international community". He mentioned that further sanctions would soon be announced.

He said, "We are using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities and we are prepared to do more. In the coming days, we will be announcing additional designations against those involved."

WATCH | Wagner Chief Prigozhin offered to share positions of Russian troops: Report × During the course of the Ukraine war, the US and Western countries have alleged that Iranian military staff had been deployed in Crimea to assist Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine. The West slapped sanctions on Tehran in response.

In fact, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had even said that Moscow's use of drones built in Iran in operations against his nation was a sign of the Kremlin's "military and political bankruptcy".

Now, Kirby made the same allegations, as he said that Iran had delivered more than 400 drones to Russia since August, mainly of the Shahed type.

He said that Iran is seeking to buy attack helicopters, radars and Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft from Russia, noting that "in total, Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment." He added the United States had not detected "any movement" on ballistic missiles between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Zelensky on a visit to Britain Monday won a promise of "hundreds" more missiles and drones - and said his coveted goal of enlisting Western fighter jets was drawing nearer.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

