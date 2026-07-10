/Russia in talks with Turkey over resale of S-400 system to unlock US F-35 jets

Russia on Friday (July 10) said it is in talks with Turkey over the future of the Russian-made S-400 air defence system after reports suggested Ankara is considering reselling the missiles in exchange for regaining access to the United States' F-35 fighter jet programme.

"We have had contacts with the Turkish side on this matter, and we will continue our contacts with the Turkish side on this issue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing, AFP reported.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that Ankara could announce as early as Friday that it plans to sell the S400 system to a Gulf country in an effort to convince Washington to lift sanctions imposed on Turkey.

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The report came days after US President Donald Trump, while sitting alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Ankara, indicated that Washington could consider allowing Turkey back into the F35 programme.

"That's a decision we're going to make. It's a great plane, the best plane by far, and it's certainly something we will consider."

Turkey has been excluded from the F35 programme since 2019, after it took delivery of the Russian-made S400 air defence system despite repeated warnings from the United States against the purchase.

Erdogan agreed to buy the S400 system from Russia in 2017 during a period of strained ties between Ankara and Washington over the war in Syria and other issues.

The United States later imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, effectively blocking Ankara's participation in the F35 programme despite having already made payments.

However, Turkey cannot resell the S400 system without Russia's approval because it does not hold a re-export licence.