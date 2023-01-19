'Russia has earned a place among terrorists': Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches a year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Wednesday that while it took just a few seconds for Russia to launch the war, the world took several days to enforce sanctions.

During a special online address from Kyiv during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he stated that if the world was hesitant when Russia invaded Cremia without any hesitation, the world must not be hesitant today.

With his wife Olena Zelenska seated in the audience, Zelensky declared that the world needed to advance more quickly than Russia.

"Supplies of Western tanks must outpace the attack by Russia," he said.

“It was not us who started the war but it has to be us who will end this war and for that, the entire world has to be united in supporting Ukraine,” he added.

He claimed that for Ukraine to triumph in this war and emerge from the crisis, it needs both financial and military aid.

Zelensky said, "Russia has earned a place among terrorists," when asked where he saw Russia's role in the world. They must accept responsibility for their mistakes and respect the integrity of our territory. The president of Ukraine declared that all he needs to fight the war is ammunition and that he is not concerned about his personal security or desire to travel.

