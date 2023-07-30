Russia: Eight dead, several hospitalised after hurricane storms through a campsite
A hurricane stormed through a campsite in Mari El, over 750 km east of Moscow on Sunday.
Eight people were reported to be dead while 10 others were hospitalised after a hurricane stormed through a campsite in Mari El, over 750 km east of Moscow on Sunday.
"According to the latest information, eight people died in Mari El due to the hurricane that took place the day before," Yevgeny Maslov, mayor of the city of Yoshkar-Ola was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Mari El is a Russian region located along the northern bank of the Volga River, and Yoshkar-Ola is its largest city.
More information will be added soon.
