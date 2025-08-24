/Russia downs Ukrainian drone near Kursk nuclear plant after fire erupts in transformer unit: Here's what we know

Russian air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian drone near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on SUnday (Aug 24), according to a report by Interfax. Despite being shot down, the drone exploded on impact, causing damage to an auxiliary transformer, the plant's press service stated on Telegram. Earlier in the day, Russia’s REN TV, a national broadcaster, reported that a fire had broken out at the plant. The fire reportedly started in a transformer unit located outside the plant’s nuclear area. According to the plant’s press service, there was no danger posed to either the facility or the public.

Russia-Ukraine instensified attacks in recent days

Earlier on Friday, Ukraine struck the Druzhba pipeline in the town of Unecha in Russia’s Bryansk region, dsirupting the majore pipeline that carries Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. This was the third time in a very short span of time that Ukraine attacked the Druzhba pipeline, with Hungary saying that it is an attempt to drag it into the war. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the attack was the third such attack on the pipeline situated at the Russian-Belarusian border. In a post on Facebook, he said that the oil supplies to Hungary have been suspended again.

This week, Russia carried out one of its most extensive aerial assaults on Ukraine, targeting areas in the west that are typically far from active battle zones. Among the sites hit was a facility in Mukachevo belonging to Flex Ltd, a U.S.-based electronics company headquartered in Texas. According to Ukrainian authorities, the attack involved 574 drones and 40 missiles, resulting in at least 15 injuries and one death. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, emphasized that the site was entirely civilian in nature and had no ties to military or defense activities.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

In recent days, fighting has escalated significantly between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with both sides increasing the intensity and frequency of their attacks. This surge in hostilities comes despite high-level diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, which has lasted for over three years. Last week, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held separate meetings with US President Donald Trump in an attempt to find a path toward peace. While Putin travelled to Alaska to meet Trump, Zelenskyarrived at the White House along with other EUropean leaders to hold talks with the US counterpart. These talks were seen as a crucial step in international mediation, but the continued violence on the ground highlights the deep divisions and challenges to ending the war.