/‘Big d*** energy’: Ukraine’s new 'Flamingo' missile can strike 3,000km into Russia - Here’s why it matters

Ukraine has revealed a powerful new cruise missile, the Flamingo FP-5, capable of striking targets more than 3,000 kilometres inside Russian territory. The missile, developed entirely by Ukraine’s Fire Point defence company, can carry a massive 1,150-kilogram warhead, making it one of the country’s most destructive weapons yet. Iryna Terekh, Fire Point’s CEO and technical director, told Politico, “We did not want to go public with this one, but it seems to be the right time. Flamingo is the long-range cruise missile that can carry a 1,150-kilogram warhead and fly into Russia for 3,000 kilometres.”

How fast and destructive is it?

While exact details remain secret, Ms Terekh confirmed that the Flamingo is faster than any other missile Ukraine currently possesses. “It took less than nine months to develop it from an idea to its first successful tests on the battlefield,” she said, adding that its destructive potential far exceeds the R-360 Neptune, which previously struck a Russian oil refinery and triggered a three-day blaze.

What has Ukraine said about future production?

President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that Ukraine will have “many more” of the new missiles by December, but stopped short of sharing operational details. He said further information would come only “when Ukraine could use hundreds of them”.

How is Russia reacting?

Moscow has tried to downplay the missile’s threat. State news agency Tass suggested the Flamingo is based on a British design, but Ms Terekh dismissed the claims. “Russian attempts to try to obstruct publicity about the new missile only demonstrate their concern,” she said. “I would say there is some sort of big d*** energy moment. You don’t need a scary name for a missile that can fly 3,000 kilometres. The main goal is for a missile to be effective.”

Trump backs more Ukrainian strikes