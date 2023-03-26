Russia devising creative ways to lure more men to fight war in Ukraine

To bolster the manpower of Russian forces, enlistment officers are reportedly working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed to fight the war in Ukraine.

According to AP news agency, a new campaign has been launched across Russia, seeking recruits to replenish its troops for the battle.

Though it is difficult to determine the number of casualties from the Russian side, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has claimed that high attrition rates and deaths are stalling Russia’s advances.

Last September, as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “partial” call-up, around 300,000 reservists were mobilised. It was reported that the announcement created panic and tens of thousands of Russians fled the country rather than reporting to recruitment centres.

Though it is uncertain when another announcement will be made, the Russian media is reporting that men across the country are receiving summons from enlistment offices.

A resident of Moscow told AP news agency that his employer, a state-funded organisation, collected the military registration cards for all male employees of fighting age.

“It makes you nervous and scared — no one wants to all of a sudden end up in a war with a rifle in their hands,” he was quoted as saying.

“The special operation is somewhat dragging on, so any surprises from the Russian authorities can be expected,” he added.

Local media further reported that officials are roping in regional governments to recruit a certain number of volunteers.

Some officials have even set up recruitment centres with the goal of signing men so that they can be sent into combat as professional soldiers.

Moreover, the government has been advertising the need for new recruits on the social media accounts of state institutions and organisations, including libraries and high schools.

One of the ads says that an enlisted soldier would get tax and loan repayment breaks, preferential university admission status for children, generous compensation for family if wounded or killed in action, and the status of a war veteran, which carries even more perks, reports AP.

(With inputs from agencies)