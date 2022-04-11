Russia claims it destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems given to Ukraine by EU nation

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia claimed on Monday that they were able to use their Kalibr missiles to destroy four S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which were given to Ukraine by an unidentified European nation.

The announcement was made by Russian defence ministry spokesperson Major General Igo Konashenkov and he said that the operations was carried out on the outskirts of Dnipro in Ukraine where the S-300 launchers were hidden and the process, they were able to hit 25 Ukrainian soldiers.

"High-precision sea-launched Kalibr missiles destroyed the equipment of a S-300 anti-aircraft missile division which had been delivered to the Kyiv regime by a European country," the ministry said.

However, Russia did not mention the name of the European country which supplied the systems.

Slovakia, which is a NATO member, donated a similar system to Ukraine in the past and they have announced that the S-300 supplied by them was not damaged in the Russian attack.

"Our S-300 was not destroyed," Slovakian government spokesperson Lubica Janikova said according to a report in Aljazeera.

According to the official statement from the Russian defence ministry, they launched a coordinated attack on missile defence systems in three locations and they were success in destroying two Ukrainian Su-25 aircrafts near Izyum.

They further claimed that near the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, the Russia forces identified and destroyed two ammunition depots.

The United States of America also announced that they have sent a Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia in order to replace the systems that they gave to Ukraine.

“Now is no time for complacency. As the Russian military repositions for the next phase of this war, I have directed my administration to continue to spare no effort to identify and provide to the Ukrainian military the advanced weapons capabilities it needs to defend its country,” US President Joe Biden said according to the report.