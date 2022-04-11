Austrian Chancellor Nehammer becomes first European leader to meet Russian President Putin in Moscow

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday became the first European leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice," said Nehammer.

He "told President Putin very clearly that the sanctions will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine".

Highlighting the "urgent" need for humanitarian corridors, Nehammer said they are essential "to bring water and food into besieged towns and (to) remove women, children and the injured".

"I will now inform our European partners about the conversation and discuss further steps," he added.

Before the meeting, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg had said, "It makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally."

"It should be in his own interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save human lives."

Also see | Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine's Bucha street

Kyiv is preparing for a huge Russian offensive in the country's east. Zelensky said Russian troops are now turning their focus to the Donbas region in the east.

"They can use even more missiles against us... But we are preparing for their actions. We will answer," Zelensky said.

Watch | Putin appoints new General to lead Ukraine war. Is Kremlin changing its strategy?

Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said, "The battle for Donbas will last several days, but during these days our cities may be completely destroyed."

"There is no surviving critical or any other infrastructure in our area," he said in a Telegram message.

"Therefore, every shelling of the housing stock is a deliberate terrorist attack."

According to the latest satellite pictures, a large Russian military column can be seen moving toward Kharkiv.

The pictures show Russian military convoy consisting of armoured vehicles and trucks along with artillery and support equipment moving south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk.



(With inputs from agencies)