Russia claims February Covid death toll double the initial number

Many countries shut down and went into another lockdown as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

However, Russia was one of the few countries that didn’t initiate another lockdown, and it now seems to be paying a price for it.

Russia’s death toll from coronavirus increased to 24,369 in February, which is nearly double the initial tally.

The data released by the Federal Statistics Service, on Friday, included people who had contracted the deadly virus. However, whether or not the actual cause of death was COVId-19 has not been made clear yet.

Authorities also raised the overall deaths in Russia due to coronavirus to 225,572 after the death toll for January was revised to a higher number.

The increased death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has raised alarm and has also brought criticism for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who opted out of imposing a lockdown to help boost the economy.

However, Putin’s trial of cushioning the economy has led to Russia registering third-most deaths in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic — just after the US and Brazil.