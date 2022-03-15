Russia calls for UN vote on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues amid talks between Ukraine and Russian officials, the Russian envoy to the United Nations called for a Security Council vote on a resolution it has drafted about the "deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia said France and Mexico had decided not to present a draft resolution on humanitarian aid. However, the Russian envoy added that his country will put forward its own draft before the UN Council.

Also Read | Russia promises to pay Syrian army fighters $1,100 to fight in Ukraine: Watchdog

Meanwhile, Russia's joint coordination headquarters in a meeting on humanitarian response to Ukraine said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly and in some cities it has become "critical".

The coordination group said the situation in Mariupol is "extremely difficult". "As a result of effective actions, the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic with the support of units of the Russian armed forces have surgically destroyed almost all firing points equipped by neo-Nazis in the suburban areas of Mariupol," it said.

"All the injured and willing residents of Mariupol will be taken to temporary accommodation facilities where all conditions for comfortable living are created," it added.

"Despite the endless streams of lies and misinformation, the Russian Federation continues to fully fulfill its humanitarian obligations," it said.

(With inputs from Agencies)