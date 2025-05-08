The US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that the Trump administration believes Russia is “asking for too much” in the talks to end the war in Ukraine.

“Right now, the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions, in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much,” Vance said at a Munich Leaders Meeting on international security policy in Washington, D.C.

When President Donald Trump was asked about Vance’s remark later, he said, “It’s possible that’s right.”



“We are getting to a point where some decisions are going to have to be made,” said Trump, who has repeatedly said that the US may walk away from negotiations if no progress is made.

“I’m not happy about it,” he added. “I’m not happy about it.”

The vice president’s remark came as Trump and other officials have intensified pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks.



Vance, who has long criticised US support for Ukraine and was involved in the Oval Office blow-up with President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, said the Trump administration is continuing discussions with Kyiv on what it needs to bring the conflict to an end.

“What the president has said is that he will walk away if he thinks he’s not making progress” in talks with the two countries, said Vance.

US now wants direct talks between Russia and Ukraine

He further said that the US would like to see direct talks between Russia and Ukraine as the next major step in the diplomatic process.

“Obviously, the United States is happy to participate in those conversations, but it’s very important for the Russians and the Ukrainians to start talking to one another,” he said.



Vance said he thinks it would be probably impossible for the US to mediate the talks entirely without any direct conversations between Russia and Ukraine in a bid to bridge the ‘gulf’ in what the two countries are demanding.

The US is frustrated with the negotiations because Russia and Ukraine ‘hate each other so much’ that the first 30 minutes of an hour-long discussion are spent “complaining about some historical grievance,” he said.

Moscow is preparing for a parade of troops and military hardware on May 9 to celebrate Russia's role in defeating Nazi Germany.

Trump had promised to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of starting his second term in office.