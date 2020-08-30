Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties reported

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad's Green Zone, causing damage to an empty building.

No casualties were, however, reported, Iraqi police sources said on Saturday.

It was the second such attack this week after three rockets landed in the heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday, also causing no casualties.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups.

Iraq, often the scene of spillover violence from US-Iran tensions, seeks to avoid being drawn into any regional conflagration.

The Middle East came close to a full conflict in January after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. It's often said the Iran-aligned militias have since sworn to avenge their deaths.