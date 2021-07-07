Rocket attack on Iraqi airbase hosting US troops

US coalition forces said on Wednesday at least 14 rockets were fired at the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq which hosts American troops.

The attack led to three people suffering minor injuries.

Earlier a drone attack had taken place at Erbil airport close to the American consulate. However, no major injuries were reported. Erbil airport hosts international coalition forces which have been fighting the Islamic State group.

There have been a series of attacks since the beginning of the year against US interests in Iraq with 2,500 American troops deployed as part of the coalition. Reports say at least 40 attacks have taken place against US forces in the region.

On Monday, US forces had shot down an armed drone above its embassy in Baghdad after three rockets were fired at the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq.

Last month the Pentagon had said it had conducted "defensive precision airstrikes" against "facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups" on the Iraq-Syria border.

After the strikes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said at least five Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters were killed and several wounded.

Iran has however consistently denied it has been responsible for supporting attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

(With inputs from Agencies)